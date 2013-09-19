LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Bankers pitching to win a mandate to handle Kenya's debut international bond are already complaining that their rivals are trying to "game the system" Kenya is using to select banks by promising to carry out the trade for an extremely low fee - or even none at all.

Some singled out Standard Chartered for not only offering zero fees but also being willing to subsidise other costs related to the transaction. The bank is "paying for the deal," according to people involved in pitching. Other firms on the shortlist are also understood to be willing to do the deal for little financial reward.

The African nation has undertaken an extensive process to decide which banks to choose for the bond. This has included asking banks to put forward a technical bid, which details how prospective arrangers would position the credit against its peers, the most suitable tenor at which to issue and so on. The process also involved banks detailing what they would charge in terms of fees and expenses.

It's not clear how Kenya is weighing the information it receives and what sort of scoring system it is adopting to reach its final decision.

But some involved fear that the country will adopt a process regularly used by sovereign borrowers to choose arrangers, but which, some argue, is open to manipulation by banks offering to do the deal for nothing, or very little.

The system seeks to determine the most qualified and best value bank or banks by combining technical scores with costs. If, for example, a bank gets 10 points for the technical bid and offers a 2bp fee, its overall score is five based on the first number being divided by the latter. But if a bank gets eight points for its technical bid but offers a 1bp fee, its overall score is eight.

Things can get complicated if the bank offers zero fees, as the overall score is either zero or infinity - depending on one's philosophical view on maths - but either way it's not a meaningful answer. Still, that doesn't stop some banks from offering zero fees.

One way banks can fudge the issue is by offering a fee of, say, 0.1bp. In that instance, a technical score of eight points would lead to an overall score of 80.

The exact formula used is often more complex. But lowballing on fees has proven a successful strategy for banks in the past.

"If the law requires you to pick on the basis of the calculation, if a bank has gamed [the process], then the issuer has to pick you," said a banker.

Low fees have long been a problem in emerging markets deals, especially for sovereigns. Banks are willing to work for little - or even a loss - in the hope of more lucrative follow-on business, plus the prestige and league table credit that such deals bring.

"It's unhealthy," said one banker about the trend for low fees, adding that bonds can suffer in the secondary market as a result, with traders at the leads reluctant to commit capital to support deals.

The banks on the shortlist to handle Kenya's deal are, according to sources, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Kenya Commercial Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered. A final decision on the mandated banks is expected soon.

Standard Chartered declined to comment, while the Kenyan Ministry of Finance could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Marc Carnegie and Matthew Davies)