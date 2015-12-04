NAIROBI Dec 4 Kenya's finance minister on Friday rejected claims that 140 billion shillings ($1.4 billion) of the country's debut $2 billion Eurobond had gone unaccounted for and detailed how the money had been channelled to other ministries.

The East African nation tapped international markets for the first time in June last year, with investors snapping up its debut five- and 10-year debt.

But opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday the government could not account for 140 billion shillings of the cash from the Eurobond.

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury Henry Rotich denied any wrongdoing at his ministry, which also published an 18-page report detailing how the money was spent, in answer to Odinga's accusations.

"There is no money missing," Rotich said, dismissing Odinga's claims. "This one was clearly misinterpretation of our fiscal accounts."

Public frustration has mounted in recent months over the failure to prosecute top officials accused of corruption. That has put pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose popularity has been weakened by the furore.

In a lengthy question and answer session with journalists, Rotich detailed how cash from the Eurobond and an additional $750 million raised by reopening the bond had been sent to Kenya from U.S. banks JP Morgan Chase and Citibank.

Kenya's public prosecutor earlier this week asked the country's anti-graft body and police to file a report into possible irregularities in spending of the Eurobond money. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Hugh Lawson)