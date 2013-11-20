NAIROBI Nov 20 Kenyan dry cell battery maker Eveready expects profit for its year ended September to fall by at least a quarter due to the impact of deferred taxes, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, which was listed in 2006, posted a pretax profit of 69 million shillings ($798,600) in the previous year after it reduced costs and benefited from a recovery in the Kenyan shilling against the dollar.

($1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)