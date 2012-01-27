NAIROBI Jan 27 Eveready East Africa
, Kenya's main dry cell battery maker, said on Friday
it would cut costs after it posted a loss for its year ended
September, when sales fell due to competition and operation
costs soared.
The firm also blamed a one-off payment to cater for waste
management and a further sum paid to its pension scheme to plug
a deficit arising from a decline in the equities market.
Eveready said in a statement that a jump in prices of raw
materials and the fluctuation of regional currencies against the
dollar also led to a pretax loss of 173 million shillings ($2.03
million) in the year to September 2011 from a profit of 15
million shillings the year before.
Net sales fell 16 percent 1.4 billion shillings, and the
firm said it would not pay a dividend.
($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by James Macharia, Editing by Mark Potter)