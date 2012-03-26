* Draft VAT Act expected within a month - ministry

* Explorers worried tax break removal could hurt hunt for oil

* Tullow strikes oil in northern Kenya

By Kelly Gilblom

NAIROBI, March 26 Kenya plans to include a tax break for companies exploring for oil and gas in a new law, a move that is expected to provide relief to explorers in the region's biggest economy, Ministry of Energy officials said.

While the value-added tax exemption exists in an ad hoc manner, there were fears it could be abolished in an overhaul of tax policies, part of reforms proposed by the government under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Firms involved in exploration have said that implementing the 16 percent value-added tax (VAT) on imports and purchases used to explore for oil in the midst of a major scramble could have had a cooling effect on a global exploration hotspot.

Exploration interest in Kenya and its neighbours has increased dramatically after oil deposits were found in Uganda and natural gas was discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.

On Monday, President Mwai Kibaki said British explorer Tullow Oil had found oil in northern Kenya, the first potentially viable hydrocarbon find in Kenya.

Martin Heya, Kenya's petroleum commissioner, and Alfred Odawa, a consultant geologist at the Energy Ministry, said the oil and gas industry exemption was crucial for attracting investors, and was considered a matter of national importance.

The exemption "will definitely be there," Odawa told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "There is no way Kenya can do without these incentives."

This month Kenya marked out eight new offshore oil blocks to be opened up for leasing by exploration firms, bringing the total number of exploration blocks to 46.

"These companies are spending millions and profits aren't guaranteed," Heya told Reuters.

The officials expect the new VAT Act to be put before parliament in May and that it will face little opposition.

TAX REFORM

Justus Nyamunga, the director of economic affairs at the Ministry of Finance - the government office that drafted the bill - said the VAT Act would likely be posted on the ministry's website for public comment within a month.

"There's a lot of exploration going on," Nyamunga told Reuters. "I don't think government would do anything of the contrary, even if there was a proposal to that effect."

Odawa said at initial meetings the bill's drafting committee had with stakeholders, the industry asked to be taxed on revenues, rather than their investments in the region as it was not guaranteed to be profitable.

Some of the firms operating in Kenya include France's Total , Canada's National Oil Company of Kenya, British-based firm Tullow Oil Plc and Texas-based Anadarko.

The oil and gas exemption came under scrutiny last year when the IMF recommended the Kenyan government carefully examine all of the exemptions in its Value Added Tax laws.

Kenya has received $312 million from the IMF so far under a three-year extended credit facility (ECF) worth up to $760 million. A third tranche is due in April.

IMF representative to Kenya, Ragnar Gudmundsson, told Reuters: "The general recommendation was to remove as many exemptions and zero-rated goods as possible."

Gudmundsson said he was not authorised to speak specifically about the oil exemption and could not comment on the status of the VAT rules because he had not seen the latest draft.

Mwendia Nyaga, a consultant with Oil & Energy Services Ltd. who has worked with the energy ministry, said the oil and gas exemption was one the IMF said Kenya should look at, though the fund did not give a blanket recommendation to remove it. (Editing by James Macharia and David Clarke)