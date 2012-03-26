* Draft VAT Act expected within a month - ministry
* Explorers worried tax break removal could hurt hunt for
oil
* Tullow strikes oil in northern Kenya
By Kelly Gilblom
NAIROBI, March 26 Kenya plans to include a tax
break for companies exploring for oil and gas in a new law, a
move that is expected to provide relief to explorers in the
region's biggest economy, Ministry of Energy officials said.
While the value-added tax exemption exists in an ad hoc
manner, there were fears it could be abolished in an overhaul of
tax policies, part of reforms proposed by the government under
an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.
Firms involved in exploration have said that implementing
the 16 percent value-added tax (VAT) on imports and purchases
used to explore for oil in the midst of a major scramble could
have had a cooling effect on a global exploration hotspot.
Exploration interest in Kenya and its neighbours has
increased dramatically after oil deposits were found in Uganda
and natural gas was discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.
On Monday, President Mwai Kibaki said British explorer
Tullow Oil had found oil in northern Kenya, the first
potentially viable hydrocarbon find in Kenya.
Martin Heya, Kenya's petroleum commissioner, and Alfred
Odawa, a consultant geologist at the Energy Ministry, said the
oil and gas industry exemption was crucial for attracting
investors, and was considered a matter of national importance.
The exemption "will definitely be there," Odawa told Reuters
in an interview on Monday. "There is no way Kenya can do without
these incentives."
This month Kenya marked out eight new offshore oil blocks to
be opened up for leasing by exploration firms, bringing the
total number of exploration blocks to 46.
"These companies are spending millions and profits aren't
guaranteed," Heya told Reuters.
The officials expect the new VAT Act to be put before
parliament in May and that it will face little opposition.
TAX REFORM
Justus Nyamunga, the director of economic affairs at the
Ministry of Finance - the government office that drafted the
bill - said the VAT Act would likely be posted on the ministry's
website for public comment within a month.
"There's a lot of exploration going on," Nyamunga told
Reuters. "I don't think government would do anything of the
contrary, even if there was a proposal to that effect."
Odawa said at initial meetings the bill's drafting committee
had with stakeholders, the industry asked to be taxed on
revenues, rather than their investments in the region as it was
not guaranteed to be profitable.
Some of the firms operating in Kenya include France's Total
, Canada's National Oil Company of Kenya, British-based
firm Tullow Oil Plc and Texas-based Anadarko.
The oil and gas exemption came under scrutiny last year when
the IMF recommended the Kenyan government carefully examine all
of the exemptions in its Value Added Tax laws.
Kenya has received $312 million from the IMF so far under a
three-year extended credit facility (ECF) worth up to $760
million. A third tranche is due in April.
IMF representative to Kenya, Ragnar Gudmundsson, told
Reuters: "The general recommendation was to remove as many
exemptions and zero-rated goods as possible."
Gudmundsson said he was not authorised to speak specifically
about the oil exemption and could not comment on the status of
the VAT rules because he had not seen the latest draft.
Mwendia Nyaga, a consultant with Oil & Energy Services Ltd.
who has worked with the energy ministry, said the oil and gas
exemption was one the IMF said Kenya should look at, though the
fund did not give a blanket recommendation to remove it.
(Editing by James Macharia and David Clarke)