(Corrects to make clear Africa Oil not speaking on behalf of
Tullow Oil)
* Talks with Kenya over terms for gas-to-power project
* Likely third partner to help develop Lokichar fields
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, July 28 Canadian explorer Africa Oil
Corp. is likely to bring in a partner to help it
develop oil discoveries in northern Kenya, its chief executive
officer said.
The firm, along side Tullow Oil, discovered oil
reserves in Block 13T and Block 10BB in northern Kenya's South
Lokichar Basin, estimated at a combined 600 million barrels.
Experts say those reserves are enough to make a pipeline
viable even without factoring in crude deposits of 3.5 billion
barrels, found in neighbouring Uganda.
"We will likely bring on a partner to help develop Lokichar
Basin reserves but no timetable has been set," Keith Hill said
in an email response over the weekend to questions from Reuters.
Oil discoveries in Uganda and Kenya and gas deposits found
off Tanzania and Mozambique have turned east Africa into a hot
spot for hydrocarbon exploration.
Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda have invited bids for a single
consultant to oversee a feasibility study and initial design for
the construction of a 1,300-kilometre (808-mile) pipeline to
transport crude to the Kenyan coast.
In April, executives of both Tullow and Africa Oil said they
aimed to submit development plans to the Kenyan government in
late 2015 for their discoveries.
Africa Oil also holds licences for exploration blocks in
Ethiopia and in Puntland, a semi-autonomous enclave in Somalia.
Hill said Africa Oil plans to spend some $1.6 billion this
year and next in exploration activity on its blocks in the three
countries.
"Our gross budget this year is over $800 million ... and we
would expect a similar amount next year but (that) budget has
not yet been approved," he said.
Africa Oil and its partner Marathon Oil Kenya Limited B.V.,
a unit of U.S.-based Marathon Oil Corporation have also
discovered gas in Block 9 in northern Kenya.
Hill said while the amounts had not been proven, they
estimated the gas discovered at the block's Sala-1 well at
between 0.5 trillion and 1 trillion cubic feet, although tests
were still being carried out.
"(We) will spud Sala-2 appraisal well before end of July to
help confirm," he said.
When announcing the discovery in late June, Africa Oil said
it had held discussions with the government and power companies
to see how to fast-track a gas-to-power project at the site.
"We have held several meetings with GofK (Government of
Kenya) to progress gas-to-power project terms and believe these
will be sorted out in next 60 days," Hill said.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri, Keiron Henderson and David Evans)