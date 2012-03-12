NAIROBI, March 12 British oil firm Afren has started the acquisition of 1,800 km of 2D seismic data in Block 1, north-eastern Kenya, its partner Lion Petroleum said on Monday.

Lion Petroleum, a private, London-based independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa with a particular focus in Kenya, said this was a key step in the exploration of Block 1, which has not seen exploration activity since 1990.

There has been increasing interest in exploration for oil and gas in east Africa following finds in Tanzania and Uganda.

Lion Petroleum, which holds acreage for exploration in Block 1 and 2B in Kenya, said in a statement the seismic crew first entered the area in late November, 2011 and had begun recording of new data to delineate prospects for drilling during 2013.

Depending on the rate of the acquisition of the data, the 1,800 km survey should be completed during the third quarter of 2012, the firm said.

"There is clear evidence of a working petroleum system in the basin. The well-known Tarbaj oil seep is located in the south-west portion of Block 1," Lion Petroleum said.

Neighbouring Uganda hopes to start commercial production later in 2012 after discovering at least two billion barrels of oil reserves in its Albertine Graben. Sudan, whose Muglad basin extends into Kenya, is already producing oil.

Among firms involved in exploration in Kenya are Tullow Oil , which found the oil in Uganda. Others are Africa Oil , Anadarko Petroleum and Origin Energy. (Reporting by James Macharia; editing by James Jukwey)