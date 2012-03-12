NAIROBI, March 12 British oil firm Afren
has started the acquisition of 1,800 km of 2D seismic
data in Block 1, north-eastern Kenya, its partner Lion Petroleum
said on Monday.
Lion Petroleum, a private, London-based independent oil and
gas exploration company in Africa with a particular focus in
Kenya, said this was a key step in the exploration of Block 1,
which has not seen exploration activity since 1990.
There has been increasing interest in exploration for oil
and gas in east Africa following finds in Tanzania and Uganda.
Lion Petroleum, which holds acreage for exploration in Block
1 and 2B in Kenya, said in a statement the seismic crew first
entered the area in late November, 2011 and had begun recording
of new data to delineate prospects for drilling during 2013.
Depending on the rate of the acquisition of the data, the
1,800 km survey should be completed during the third quarter of
2012, the firm said.
"There is clear evidence of a working petroleum system in
the basin. The well-known Tarbaj oil seep is located in the
south-west portion of Block 1," Lion Petroleum said.
Neighbouring Uganda hopes to start commercial production
later in 2012 after discovering at least two billion barrels of
oil reserves in its Albertine Graben. Sudan, whose Muglad basin
extends into Kenya, is already producing oil.
Among firms involved in exploration in Kenya are Tullow Oil
, which found the oil in Uganda. Others are Africa Oil
, Anadarko Petroleum and Origin Energy.
(Reporting by James Macharia; editing by James Jukwey)