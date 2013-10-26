UPDATE 5-Armed faction enters major Libyan oil ports, putting output at risk
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
NAIROBI Oct 26 Tullow Oil said on Saturday it had suspended drilling operations on two blocks in northwest Kenya due to security concerns, after local residents held protests demanding that they be given a fair share of jobs at the sites.
"We have temporarily suspended our operations across Block 10BB and Block 13T in Turkana East and Turkana South sub-counties. The priority at the moment is to ensure the safety and security of our staff," Tullow said in a statement.
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.