NAIROBI Aug 3 A grenade blast in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Friday killed one person and wounded others, local media reported.

Police said they were investigating the blast, which occurred in the Somali-dominated area of Eastleigh near an air force base, Wilfred Mbithi, an assistant police commissioner, told Reuters. Kenya has been hit by a series of bomb and other blasts since the country's military foray into Somalia. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ralph Gowling)