* Explosions at a Christian meeting, bar
* Nature of devices used not established
* One dead, 24 wounded - Red Cross
(Recasts with regional official, Red Cross, witness)
By Caroline Mango
MOMBASA, Kenya, March 31 Two blasts in the
Kenyan port city of Mombasa and a nearby town killed one person
and wounded more than 20 on Saturday, the latest in a string of
attacks to hit the east African country since it sent troops
into neighbouring Somalia.
Up until now, attacks had centred on the capital, Nairobi,
and near the border with Somalia following its deployment of
troops last October. Saturday's blasts were the first in
Mombasa, a popular holiday destination with locals and
foreigners, since Kenya began its mission to fight Islamist
rebels north of the border.
"This evening, between 7.30 and 8.00, there were two
explosive devices, which were simultaneously thrown at two
different places," Ernest Munyi, provincial commissioner for the
coastal region, told Reuters.
"We are trying to find out exactly what type of explosives
these were," he said.
He said one person died in an attack on an open air,
roadside Christian meeting in Mtwapa, a town north of Mombasa
renowned for its nightlife.
"A van came and stopped ... then we heard the explosion.
Some lay on the ground, while others started to run," said
Davidson Kahindi, a worshipper who was injured in the ear.
A Reuters reporter at the scene saw blood splattered on the
roadside, abandoned bibles and discarded clothes. Police with
sniffer dogs combed the scene.
The Kenya Red Cross confirmed one person was killed in the
Mtwapa attack. It said 24 people had been admitted to hospital,
of whom two were in critical condition.
The second explosion was at a bar near Mombasa's main
stadium, Commissioner Munyi said.
HOLIDAY SEASON
The government has blamed previous attacks on Somali-based
rebels al Shabaab, which formally merged with al Qaeda this
year, but Munyi said it was too early to say who was behind the
two blasts.
The attacks come at a bad time for Kenya, just as it gears
up for the Easter tourist season. The country is already
forecasting earnings from tourism - one of its big three hard
currency sources - will fall this year, in part because of
travel warnings over the threat from Somali militants.
Two separate attacks on Western tourists in northern resorts
and Kenya's involvement in Somalia have already hurt business.
TPS Eastern Africa, which operates a chain of
luxury hotels, lodges and tented camps, said its earnings were
hit by security alerts issued by countries from where
holidaymakers originated, during the last three months of 2011.
Earlier this month, Kenyan police arrested four people after
a grenade attack at a crowded Nairobi bus station that killed
nine and wounded 40, an attack it blamed on the Somali Islamist
militants. It later released them on a conditional bond pending
further investigations.
Al Shabaab, which has declared war against Kenya, denied it
was responsible for the bus station attack.
That incident was similar to two attacks at another bus
station and a bar in Nairobi that killed one person and wounded
more than 20 last October, days after Kenya first sent troops
into Somalia.
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi, Noor Ali in
Isiolo and Reuters TV; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by
David Clarke and Ben Harding)