Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
NAIROBI Nov 24 Kenya's Family Bank said on Thursday its profit for this year is likely to fall by at least 25 percent due to higher funding costs and expenses associated with a round of job cuts.
The mid-tier lender, whose shares are traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange's Over-The-Counter market, said its pre-tax profit for the first nine months of this year plunged 46.6 percent to 1.45 billion shillings ($14.24 million), after costs rose.
The bank is cutting an unspecified number of jobs to contain costs. Prospects for Kenyan lenders dimmed in August when the government capped commercial lending rates and set a minimum deposit rate. ($1 = 101.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.