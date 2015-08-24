NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hundreds of
movie lovers gathered in front of a giant outdoor screen in
Nairobi's Mathare slum on Monday at the start of the Slum Film
Festival, which aims to challenge perceptions of shanty towns as
dens of crime and squalor.
The unique festival, in its fifth year, gives a platform to
documentaries and short films coming from, or about, slums from
around the world.
"There's a two sided story," Solomon Mwendwa, the festival's
28-year-old director, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"There is the ugly side [of the slums] but there is also so
much talent in these slums that needs to be exposed."
One of the most high-profile films being shown at the
six-day festival is by George Nsamba, a filmmaker from Uganda
who grew up in the slums of its capital, Kampala.
His short film, "Silent Depression", is about a young man
who gets depressed because he spends so much time on social
media.
"What if smartphones belonged to our pockets, while our
attention belonged to the person next to us?" Ugandan rapper
Malcolm Kawooya asks in the spoken word short film.
The rhyme castigates "YouTube celebrities yet real life
loners" and people who "tweet about the moment but never enjoy
it".
Around a third of the 30 plus films being shown were made by
Kenyans who grew up in the slums, with others from countries as
diverse as Argentina, Malaysia, Nigeria and the United States.
"The main message that we try to bring home is the fact that
you have been born in a slum does not necessarily mean that is
your end story," said Mwenda. "You can change your story."
The festival was preceded by a workshop where 12 young
film-makers were helped to develop their story ideas. The best
concept was then shot and will be shown at the festival.
Seven awards will be given for categories ranging from best
contemporary African film to best original screenplay.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Ros Russell)