BRIEF-Vanfund Urban Investment & Development's top shareholder to raise stake in co to 42.86 pct from 37.69 pct
Jan 26 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :
NAIROBI Nov 7 Kenya will meet potential investors later this month to discuss plans to build roads jointly with the state under a model that allows them to recoup their funds and make a return after completion, a top official said on Monday.
The East African nation is seeking more private investment to maintain the pace of spending on highways, railways and other vital assets while reducing the budget deficit.
John Mosonik, the principal secretary for infrastructure, said the country planned to add new lanes to the Nairobi-Mombasa highway and build a new bridge to help ease traffic in Mombasa's Nyali area, using the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.
"We have deliberately decided to focus on major highways and trade routes in a bid to improve transport infrastructure and reduce costs of business," he said in a statement.
PPPs have been touted as a promising route to fund new infrastructure across Africa, a continent that struggles with poor transport networks. But analysts say financing has often stumbled over government guarantees and revenue sharing deals.
Kenya's government has picked PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and other firms as transaction advisers for the projects. Winning bidders will be expected to fund the building of roads and maintaining them.
Kenya set a budget deficit of 8.1 percent for the fiscal year starting in July but it plans to cut it in the medium-term. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)
Jan 26 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :
Jan 25 The California State Teachers' Retirement System will consider lowering its expected return rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent, based on economic factors and improvements to beneficiaries' life expectancies.
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China's campaign to cut high debt levels in its economy is aiming this year to shrink the $3 trillion shadow banking sector, which could drain a critical source of income for the country's banks and of funding for its fragile bond market.