NAIROBI Feb 20 Ten companies have expressed
interest in building a major road project from Nairobi into the
Rift Valley and managing it for 30 years, Kenya's Public Private
Partnership Unit (PPPU) has said in a statement.
The East African nation is seeking more private investment
to maintain the pace of spending on highways, railways and other
vital assets while reducing the budget deficit.
The Public Private Partnership model has been touted as a
promising route to fund new infrastructure across Africa, a
continent that struggles with poor transport networks.
But analysts say financing has often stumbled over
government guarantees and revenue sharing deals. The statement
did not name the interested companies.
