NAIROBI, Sept 26 The amount of hard currency
sent into Kenya by its citizens living abroad, known as
remittances, jumped 20.34 percent in August from the same month
last year, the central bank said on Friday.
Like other African economies, Kenya sees funds sent home for
various reasons like support for relatives, as a vital source of
foreign exchange, supplementing export earnings and helping to
support the shilling.
The East African nation received $128.8 million during the
month, up from $107 million in the year ago period, data from
the central bank showed.
Fears over the impact of frequent gun and grenade attacks,
blamed on Islamists, on the tourism sector, another key source
of foreign exchange, have weighed on the shilling this year.
The currency has lost 2.9 percent against the dollar this
year. Some 49.7 percent of the remittances in August came from
North America, the central bank said.
Total remittances this year stood at $936 million at the end
of August, compared with $1.3 billion for the whole of last
year.
