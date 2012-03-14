NAIROBI, March 14 Kenya's energy regulator
raised petrol and kerosene prices for the first time since
November on Wednesday, citing an upward trend in the price of
crude and refined petroleum products globally.
Fuel prices have a significant impact on the year-on-year
rate of inflation in east Africa's biggest economy.
The new prices come into effect on March 15.
However, the regulator trimmed the cost of diesel for the
fourth month in a row. Kenya's economy is highly dependent on
diesel for transport, power production and agriculture while
kerosene is used in many homes.
