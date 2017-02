NAIROBI, Sept 14 Kenya's energy regulator on Wednesday raised the price of petrol in east Africa's biggest economy, citing a weaker local currency but lowered the prices of both diesel and kerosene.

The Energy Regulatory Commission raised the price of super petrol in the capital Nairobi by 0.53 shillings ($0.006) per litre to 117.75 shillings, while diesel fell by 0.80 shillings to 108.17 shillings per litre.

Kerosene fell by 0.67 shillings to 88.29 shillings a litre.

The prices come into effect on Sept 15.

