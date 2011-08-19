NAIROBI Aug 19 Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil has won a tender to import and deliver 160,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil to Kenya in October, it said on Friday.

The company said it had also won a tender for 40,000 tonnes of Jet-A1 jet fuel, due to be delivered in September.

"The three cargoes, totalling 200,000 MT, will contribute significantly in meeting both the country's and regional petroleum product requirements," KenolKobil said in a statement.

Kenya increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene for mid-August to mid-September citing a weaker local currency and slightly higher international fuel costs. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by James Jukwey)