NAIROBI Aug 19 Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil
has won a tender to import and deliver 160,000 tonnes
of Murban crude oil to Kenya in October, it said on Friday.
The company said it had also won a tender for 40,000 tonnes
of Jet-A1 jet fuel, due to be delivered in September.
"The three cargoes, totalling 200,000 MT, will contribute
significantly in meeting both the country's and regional
petroleum product requirements," KenolKobil said in a statement.
Kenya increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene
for mid-August to mid-September citing a weaker local currency
and slightly higher international fuel costs.
