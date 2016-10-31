NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's economy is predicted to grow by 5.9 percent in 2016 and by 6.1 percent in 2018, up from 5.6 percent last year, the World Bank said on Monday.

"This is a relatively robust performance against an average growth of 1.7 percent forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2016," the World Bank said in its latest economic update for Kenya.

In its March update, the bank had forecast growth of 5.9 percent in 2016, and 6 percent in 2017. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Katharine Houreld and Gopakumar Warrier)