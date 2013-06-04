NAIROBI, June 4 Goldplat Plc said on
Tuesday it had suspended its Kenyan operations to focus on cash
generating activities in South Africa and Ghana, due to low gold
prices and uncertainty over a new local ownership law.
London-listed, Africa-focused Goldplat, which has assets in
Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Burkina Faso, said it had
retrenched staff and was maintaining a skeleton operation at its
Kilimapesa mine in western Kenya to stem financial losses.
It began mining at Kilimapesa in January 2012, pouring the
first bar of gold ever produced in Kenya.
But a weaker gold price and a mining law introduced in
October that requires foreign-owned firms to cede 35 percent of
their local mining operations to Kenyans had dimmed its outlook.
"In order to eliminate losses caused by continued
operational constraints and the current uncertain gold price
environment, the company has put the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in
Kenya on a care and maintenance programme until the project
economics can justify the reopening of the mine," the company
said in a statement.
Gold fell below $1,400 an ounce on Tuesday, extending losses
on worries over demand in the world's largest consumer, India,
after the government further restricted imports of the metal.
Goldplat said the processing plant at the mine will continue
to process stockpiles of ore to cover the costs of the care and
maintenance programme.
"It is always disappointing to suspend any operation but it
is of paramount importance that we make sure that all our
operations are profitable and do not represent a drain on the
resources of the rest of the company," Goldplat's chief
executive officer Russell Lamming said.
The company warned that uncertainty over the local stake
rule in Kenya would affect its operations as well as those of
other investors in the nascent mining industry in east Africa's
biggest economy.
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for mining Najib Balala said last
week the country is ready to engaging mining firms on the
controversial rule to reach a common position.