NAIROBI, June 4 Goldplat Plc said on Tuesday it had suspended its Kenyan operations to focus on cash generating activities in South Africa and Ghana, due to low gold prices and uncertainty over a new local ownership law.

London-listed, Africa-focused Goldplat, which has assets in Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Burkina Faso, said it had retrenched staff and was maintaining a skeleton operation at its Kilimapesa mine in western Kenya to stem financial losses.

It began mining at Kilimapesa in January 2012, pouring the first bar of gold ever produced in Kenya.

But a weaker gold price and a mining law introduced in October that requires foreign-owned firms to cede 35 percent of their local mining operations to Kenyans had dimmed its outlook.

"In order to eliminate losses caused by continued operational constraints and the current uncertain gold price environment, the company has put the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya on a care and maintenance programme until the project economics can justify the reopening of the mine," the company said in a statement.

Gold fell below $1,400 an ounce on Tuesday, extending losses on worries over demand in the world's largest consumer, India, after the government further restricted imports of the metal.

Goldplat said the processing plant at the mine will continue to process stockpiles of ore to cover the costs of the care and maintenance programme.

"It is always disappointing to suspend any operation but it is of paramount importance that we make sure that all our operations are profitable and do not represent a drain on the resources of the rest of the company," Goldplat's chief executive officer Russell Lamming said.

The company warned that uncertainty over the local stake rule in Kenya would affect its operations as well as those of other investors in the nascent mining industry in east Africa's biggest economy.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for mining Najib Balala said last week the country is ready to engaging mining firms on the controversial rule to reach a common position.