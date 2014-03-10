NAIROBI, March 10 Africa-focused miner Goldplat
Plc said on Monday it was considering a joint venture
for its Kenyan operations to help curb losses and comply with a
new local ownership law.
London-listed Goldplat, with assets in Kenya, South Africa,
Ghana and Burkina Faso, said the partnership would help
redevelop its Kilimapesa gold mine in western Kenya that is now
maintained on a skeleton operation to limit financial losses.
"The company is talking to potential joint venture partners
to carry the capital costs for expansion," Goldplat Chairman
Brina Moritz said in a statement.
The firm began mining at Kilimapesa in January 2012, pouring
the first bar of gold ever produced in the east Africa nation.
But a weaker gold price and uncertainty over a proposed
mining law that forces foreign-owned firms to cede 35 percent of
their mining operations to Kenyans dimmed its outlook, pushing
management to suspend operations at Kilimapesa in June 2013.
"The Kilimapesa mine is still operating at reduced levels to
defray costs. Kilimapesa continues to suffer losses, but,
despite the lower gold price, the losses are at a much reduced
rate," the chairman said.
The company said it would factor in the local stake rule,
which is yet to be discussed by parliament, to its recovery
plans for Kilimapesa.