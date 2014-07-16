NAIROBI, July 16 Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance posted an 18 percent leap in pretax profit for the first half to 677.78 million shillings ($7.72 million), thanks to a surge in non-interest income, it said on Wednesday.

Non-interest income jumped 241 percent to 506.29 million shillings during the period, driven by the firm's building and insurance subsidiaries, Housing Finance said.

The company said it also benefited from gains in its foreign exchange trading line. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by William Hardy)