BRIEF-JLT buys stake in U.S.-based construction risk partners
* Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time.
NAIROBI Nov 22 Kenya's HF Group, a mortgages-focused lender, posted a 10 percent year-on-year jump in its nine-month pretax profit to 1.2 billion shillings ($11.79 million), it said on Tuesday.
The group, which also develops properties, said profit was buoyed by higher net interest income on the back of an increase in loans during the period.
Net interest income surged 15 percent to 3.1 billion shillings as loans grew 8 percent to 53.9 billion shillings.
It attributed the rise in lending to its "aggressive expansion strategy", for the banking subsidiary, without offering more details. ($1 = 101.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is gauging the impact of segregating stock trading of its two main business divisions, a sign Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank is betting on enhanced transparency to regain investor trust.