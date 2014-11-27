NAIROBI Nov 27 Kenyan real estate company Home
Afrika said on Thursday it planned to raise 900
million shillings ($9.98 million) with a five-year fixed rate
bond, to fund three projects across the country.
Home Afrika said the note would have an interest of 13.5
percent and would be on sale between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10. It
will start trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Dec.
19.
Separately, privately-owned Commercial Bank of Africa on
Wednesday started selling a medium term note to raise 8 billion
shillings, with a greenshoe option for another two billion.
The bank said in its information memorandum for the note,
seen by Reuters on Thursday, that the note would have a tenor of
no longer than five years. Proceeds will be used to boost its
capital base, in line with regulatory requirements, and to fund
regional expansion, it said.
The note will be on sale until Dec. 10, and will be listed
on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Jan. 20, the bank said.
(1 US dollar = 90.1500 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)