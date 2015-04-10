NAIROBI, April 10 Kenyan property developer Home Afrika Ltd said on Friday its 2014 profit would be at least 25 percent lower than the previous year, hurt by a delay in developing its infrastructure projects during the year.

The firm however said it expected improved performance in the second half of this year, buoyed by revenues from new roads and development of its flagship commercial and residential real estate project in Kiambu County, near Nairobi.

Home Afrika, which is listed on the Nairobi bourse's segment for small firms, posted a 73 percent drop in its 2014 first half pretax profit, while its 2013 pre-tax profit fell 22 percent.

($1 = 92.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)