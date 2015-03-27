NAIROBI, March 27 Kenya's Housing Finance
posted a 4 percent drop in 2014 profit before tax and
exceptional items to 1.42 billion shillings ($15 million), it
said on Friday, recording lower non interest income in the
period.
The mortgage financier said earlier this week it raised 2.95
billion shillings through a cash call to expand its loan book
with the aim of tapping into a fast-growing middle class in east
Africa's biggest economy.
The lender said non interest income fell to 842 million
shillings from 1.37 billion shillings in the prior year.
Earnings per share inched down to 4.21 shillings in the
period to end December from 4.31 shillings in the previous year,
the lender said, adding that it had cut the dividend per share
to 1.50 shillings from 1.75 shillings in 2013.
($1 = 92.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)