Australian shares close near two-yr high, oil stocks support
April 10 Australian shares closed near a two-year high on Monday, as energy and material stocks found support from higher global oil prices.
NAIROBI Feb 25 Kenya's HF Group reported a 25-percent rise in annual pretax profit to 1.75 billion shillings ($17.22 million) on Thursday helped by increased lending and the sale of new housing units.
The lender, which specialises in mortgages and has a property development business, said net interest income rose 19 percent to 3.61 billion shillings while non-interest income jumped 49 percent to 1.25 billion shillings.
Provisions for bad debts fell 9 percent to 503 million shillings, HF Group said, adding it made money from the sale of houses at its residential development in a suburb of the capital Nairobi.
"The growth in profitability is mainly due to our diversified banking, property development and insurance strategy," the group's chief executive said in a statement.
($1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings)
