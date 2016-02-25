NAIROBI Feb 25 Kenya's HF Group reported a 25-percent rise in annual pretax profit to 1.75 billion shillings ($17.22 million) on Thursday helped by increased lending and the sale of new housing units.

The lender, which specialises in mortgages and has a property development business, said net interest income rose 19 percent to 3.61 billion shillings while non-interest income jumped 49 percent to 1.25 billion shillings.

Provisions for bad debts fell 9 percent to 503 million shillings, HF Group said, adding it made money from the sale of houses at its residential development in a suburb of the capital Nairobi.

"The growth in profitability is mainly due to our diversified banking, property development and insurance strategy," the group's chief executive said in a statement.

($1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)