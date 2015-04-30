BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
NAIROBI, April 30 Kenya's second-largest mortgage provider Housing Finance reported on Thursday a 1 percent rise in pretax profit for the first quarter, helped by higher interest income.
It said in a statement pretax profit rose to 320.4 million shillings ($3.4 million) from 316 million in the first quarter of 2014.
Net interest income rose to 782.52 million shillings from 652.05 million, helped by net loans and advances to customers jumping by 28 percent to 47.69 billion shillings.
Gross non-performing loans increased to 3.87 billion shillings from 3.58 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to 2.54 shillings from 3.83 shillings. ($1 = 94.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.