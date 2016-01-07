(Refiles to add dropped letter in dam name, para 28)
By Anthony Langat
KAMBURU DAM, Kenya, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A lfred Nyaga irrigates his acre of khat, a mild stimulant, in
Kaloki village by pumping water with a diesel-powered engine
directly from Kamburu Dam in central Kenya.
Each morning, he takes the khat he has harvested at night to
sell at Kiritiri market, some 30 km (18.64 miles) from the
village on a shrub-covered slope stretching to the hydropower
dam's banks.
Being so close to the reservoir means Nyaga and his four
workers are often bitten by mosquitoes as they toil.
"We have no other option because we have to work on our
farms and we need the dam water," said Nyaga.
The dam provides an ideal breeding environment for the
Anopheles mosquito, which carries the malaria parasite, putting
local farmers and their families at risk of infection.
Bed nets to keep off the insects while sleeping are a must
in the mud and tin-roofed houses that dot the landscape.
Kenya's hydropower dams benefit communities living on their
banks by providing a plentiful source of water to irrigate
crops.
But the large reservoirs that feed them are also a habitat
for mosquitoes, which thrive especially well in the shallow
puddles that often form along their shorelines.
African governments and the World Bank argue the continent
needs hydropower dams to boost inadequate electricity supplies
with a clean, renewable source of energy. Sub-Saharan Africa
already has over 2,000 dams.
But a study published last September in Malaria Journal
warned that over 1 million people in sub-Saharan Africa would
contract malaria in 2015 because they lived near a large dam.
The researchers, including experts from the International
Water Management Institute (IWMI), found that construction of an
expected 78 major new dams in the region over the next few years
would lead to an additional 56,000 malaria cases annually.
Malaria impacts must be tackled so they do not undermine the
sustainability of Africa's drive for development, the study
warned.
It recommended distributing bed nets to people living within
5 km of dams. It also proposed operating schedules that dry out
reservoir shoreline areas where mosquitoes breed at critical
times, and introducing fish that eat mosquito larvae.
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY?
In Kenya, the state-run Kenya Electricity Generating Company
Limited (KenGen) is aware of the problem, but has yet to act.
KenGen, which manages the Kamburu Dam straddling Embu and
Machakos counties, says it has not intervened to prevent malaria
here or around its other dams, even in high-risk areas.
KenGen operates 14 dams across Kenya, with total power
generation capacity of 819 megawatts. They produce more than
half the power consumed in the country.
Embu and Machakos have been categorised as low-risk malaria
zones despite having the highest concentration of large dams,
totalling five between them along the Tana River.
More broadly, malaria is a major health challenge in Kenya,
with some 25 million people at risk of the disease, according to
2009 data from the Kenya Medical Research Institute.
Malaria accounts for 30 to 50 percent of all outpatient
attendance and 20 percent of admissions to health facilities in
the country.
Peter Esekon, a clinical officer at KenGen, said the company
undertakes weekly surveillance, and so far has not observed a
substantive increase in malaria at any of its dam sites.
Yet while KenGen is not planning action to curb malaria near
its dams for now, it is open to suggestions such as those in the
recent study, he added.
COUNTY EFFORTS
Meanwhile, county governments are undertaking wider
anti-malaria efforts that are helping keep people protected.
Health education among communities living near dams has
helped create awareness and reduce malaria cases, officials say.
The government also provides bed nets to pregnant mothers and
children younger than five in all counties.
Winfred Murigu, a nursing officer at the Machanga health
centre near Kamburu Dam, said that besides educating patients at
clinics, community health workers visit residents to talk about
various issues including malaria.
Public health officers also visit homes when spraying places
where mosquitoes breed, she said.
Nyaga has seen community health workers a few times in his
area. "They told me about using a bed net and clearing bushes
around here to keep away mosquitoes," he said.
His sister-in-law Mercy Ndeki, 45, who lives nearby, had her
compound fumigated by officials from Machanga. Afterwards, the
mosquitoes disappeared for a while, and the family also uses bed
nets bought at the local shopping centre.
Anthony Mwaniki, the nursing officer in charge of Riaciina
dispensary near Kindaruma Dam in Embu, said there had been a
drop in malaria prevalence thanks to higher awareness.
"At times we receive up to 70 patients with malaria in a
month, but this has gone down in the past few months due to the
health education we give to patients," he said.
Most malaria patients treated at the Riaciina and Machanga
dispensaries live within 5 km of the two dams.
Nyaga, who has another homestead about 8 km from Kamburu,
said there were no mosquitoes there compared with his house on
the banks of the dam.
KenGen's Esekon said transmission is low around its dams in
this area because local people do not travel much, reducing the
risk of the parasite being brought into the area.
But KenGen operates hydroelectric plants in other parts of
the country that are reported to have high malaria prevalence,
such as Sondu Miriu Dam in Nyanza, a malaria-endemic zone in
Kisumu County.
In some high-risk zones like Kisumu, the government offers
everyone free bed nets.
The IWMI study noted that further research is needed to
investigate the potential impact of climate change on malaria
around both existing and planned dams in sub-Saharan Africa,
including areas that are currently free of the disease.
