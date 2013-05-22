NAIROBI May 22 Kenyan lender I&M plans to list
shares on the stock market by next month after it completed a
merger with small investment company City Trust, I&M
said on Wednesday.
I&M and City Trust combined through a share swap and the new
company, named I&M Holdings Limited, holds the assets of both
banks.
"The transaction ... provides us with the platform to raise
additional capital in the future to facilitate the achievement
of our long-term growth and expansion strategy," Arun Mathur,
I&M Bank's chief executive, said in a statement.
The company did not say whether the listing would take place
following a share sale or a placing with financial institutions.
City Trust, with share capital of 28.8 million Kenyan
shillings ($341,800), was listed on an alternative segment of
the Nairobi bourse reserved for companies with share capital
below 50 million shillings.
I&M Holdings Limited, with share capital of more than 2.8
billion shillings ($33.23 million), will list on the main market
segment. It has assets worth 145 billion shillings.
I&M operates in Rwanda through Banque Commerciale Du Rwanda,
which it acquired in the middle of 2012, as well as Tanzania
where it operates branches under the I&M brand.
($1 = 84.2500 Kenyan shillings)
