NAIROBI, March 12 Kenya's economy is
likely to grow 5 percent in 2012 while its monetary policy will
help cut inflation to below 10 percent and eventually pave the
way for interest rate cuts, the International Monetary Fund said
on Monday.
East Africa's biggest economy has forecast growth of 5
percent or more this year as long as rains vital to the key
farming sector do not fail. Kenya estimates its economy expanded
4.5 percent last year.
"We believe growth will be around 5 percent. There are a
number of global factors that will make it hard to attain 6
percent," Domenico Fanizza, head of an IMF mission visiting the
country, told a news conference.
The IMF had previously said Kenya had the potential to grow
at a rate of more than 6 percent over the long term.
Kenya's inflation rate came to 16.69 percent in
February, the lowest since last August and down from last year's
peak of 19.72 percent hit in November.
"We believe that (given) the current monetary stance, the
inflation target of single digits in the second half of 2012 is
within reach," Fanizza said.
The Central Bank of Kenya was widely criticised for reacting
late when inflation surged into double digits in 2011 and the
shilling slumped to a record low of 107 against the dollar.
In response to the rise in inflation and sliding currency,
the central bank ramped up its key lending rate from 6.25
percent at the start of September to 18 percent by Dec. 1.
The aggressive monetary tightening led commercial banks to
drive up lending rates to about 25 percent from 15 percent in
two months, sparking widespread discontent and culminating in
some lawmakers proposing a law to cap interest rates.
Fanizza said setting tight monetary policy, rather than
capping lending rates by law, would eventually lead to lower
rates.
"Continued fiscal consolidation and tight monetary policy
will bring inflation back to single digits, keep domestic demand
under control and reduce the current account deficit, laying
down the conditions that would allow for an eventual decline in
interest rates," Fanizza said.
"It (central bank) will not yield to pressures to cap
commercial interest rates, as this would undermine recent
successes in expanding access to credit and efforts to fight
inflation and stabilise the exchange rate," he said in reference
to what the IMF and the government had agreed regarding the
proposed law to cap rates.
The central bank held its key rate steady at 18 percent at
its January, February and March meetings to consolidate recent
gains, as well as after worrying signs from its neighbour Uganda
of the risks of easing policy before inflation slows markedly.
Kenya's shilling firmed to a more than one-year high
against the dollar on Monday to close at 82.15/35, driven by
tight liquidity encouraged by high interbank rates, with demand
high for Kenyan bonds.
"The CBK will remain fully committed to a floating exchange
rate regime for the shilling," Fanizza said.
