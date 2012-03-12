NAIROBI, March 12 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it expected Kenya's economy to expand by 5 percent in 2012, and that the east African country's monetary stance would help cut inflation to below 10 percent this year.

"We believe growth will be around 5 percent. There are a number of global factors that will make it hard to attain 6 percent," Domenico Fanizza, head of an IMF mission visiting the country, told a news conference.

Fanizza said the IMF believed Kenya had the potential to grow at above 6 percent over the long term.

Kenya has forecast growth of 5 percent or more this year if rains vital to the key farm sector do not fail and other shocks do not materialise, slightly improved on the latest 2011 estimate of 4.5 percent that followed disappointing third quarter growth numbers. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)