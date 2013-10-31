NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 7.76 percent in October, thanks to a drop in food and energy prices, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The rate had jumped to 8.29 percent in September, well outside the government's preferred band of 3.5-7.5 percent, after a new law on sales tax sent prices of most commodities higher. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by John Stonestreet)