By Yara Bayoumy
NAIROBI, Sept 29 Kenya's year-on-year inflation
rate rose for the 11th month in a row in September
to 17.3 percent, while economic growth slowed in the second
quarter and the trade deficit widened, official data showed on
Thursday.
The Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics said the consumer
price index rose 1.02 percent in September from a month earlier
after a 1.25 percent rise in August, with rises in all
components except communications.
The median forecast for the September inflation rate in a
Reuters poll of 10 economists was 17.4 percent.
Statistics office data also showed that gross domestic
product (GDP) rose 4.1 percent in the second quarter of the year
from the same period of 2010, down from 4.8 percent in the first
quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, growth contracted 4.6 percent.
Kenya's current account deficit widened in the second
quarter to 97.7 billion shillings ($966 million), more than
double the 43.8 billion deficit of a year earlier. The trade
deficit rose to 184.1 billion shillings from 134.1 billion.
Analysts said there were clear signs soaring inflation and a
weak shilling were having an impact on growth and that expansion
could suffer further in the run up to next year's presidential
election.
"Clearly what was characterised by the central bank as a
passing cloud has now become entrenched and is now taking ever
bigger bites out of the real economy," said Aly Khan Satchu, an
independent analyst in Nairobi.
"GDP has slowed well ahead of the 2012 election and GDP has
a near-perfect inverse correlation with the electoral cycle," he
said.
WAITING FOR RAIN
According to the statistics office, food costs rose 0.98
percent as a result of increases in the prices of sugar, beef,
bread, milk and potatoes.
Although there were notable falls in the prices of maize
flour and maize grains, staple items in the east African
country, food shortages are expected to continue putting
pressure on prices as Kenya experiences a drought.
The overall year-on-year rate of food inflation stood at
24.37 percent. Transport costs have also surged, to record a
year-on-year rise of 24.77 percent in September.
Analysts said food and energy prices should ease if the
looming rainy season delivers.
"Prediction on the short-rains is quite good, so we should
see food pressure ease in the last quarter and the beginning of
quarter one next year. So we don't see food becoming an issue if
we get enough rainfall," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of
treasury at Bank of Africa in Nairobi.
"On the power, probably if the dams can seal water, then
they can switch on hydropower generation systems so we should
see some reprieve there," he said.
Water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices climbed 1.13
percent in September from a month earlier.
Kenya's energy regulator raised the price of petrol earlier
this month, citing a weaker shilling, but lowered the prices of
both diesel and kerosene.
Kenya's sole power distributor, Kenya Power, also
said it would raise the fuel surcharge levied on tariffs next
month because it is using fuel-powered generators to plug an
energy gap.
The cost of consuming 50 units of electricity rose to 721
shillings in September from 695.5 in August and 657.5 in July,
the statistics bureau said.
A weak shilling has been hurting the balance of
payments, which means import costs, particularly those that are
energy related, are likely to continue increasing.
