* Q2 GDP down 4.6 pct vs Q1

* Q2 GDP up 4.1 pct vs Q2 2010

* Current account deficit more than doubles yr/yr (Recasts with GDP, trade data, analyst comment)

By Yara Bayoumy

NAIROBI, Sept 29 Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate rose for the 11th month in a row in September to 17.3 percent, while economic growth slowed in the second quarter and the trade deficit widened, official data showed on Thursday.

The Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics said the consumer price index rose 1.02 percent in September from a month earlier after a 1.25 percent rise in August, with rises in all components except communications.

The median forecast for the September inflation rate in a Reuters poll of 10 economists was 17.4 percent.

Statistics office data also showed that gross domestic product (GDP) rose 4.1 percent in the second quarter of the year from the same period of 2010, down from 4.8 percent in the first quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, growth contracted 4.6 percent.

Kenya's current account deficit widened in the second quarter to 97.7 billion shillings ($966 million), more than double the 43.8 billion deficit of a year earlier. The trade deficit rose to 184.1 billion shillings from 134.1 billion.

Analysts said there were clear signs soaring inflation and a weak shilling were having an impact on growth and that expansion could suffer further in the run up to next year's presidential election.

"Clearly what was characterised by the central bank as a passing cloud has now become entrenched and is now taking ever bigger bites out of the real economy," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst in Nairobi.

"GDP has slowed well ahead of the 2012 election and GDP has a near-perfect inverse correlation with the electoral cycle," he said.

WAITING FOR RAIN

According to the statistics office, food costs rose 0.98 percent as a result of increases in the prices of sugar, beef, bread, milk and potatoes.

Although there were notable falls in the prices of maize flour and maize grains, staple items in the east African country, food shortages are expected to continue putting pressure on prices as Kenya experiences a drought.

The overall year-on-year rate of food inflation stood at 24.37 percent. Transport costs have also surged, to record a year-on-year rise of 24.77 percent in September.

Analysts said food and energy prices should ease if the looming rainy season delivers.

"Prediction on the short-rains is quite good, so we should see food pressure ease in the last quarter and the beginning of quarter one next year. So we don't see food becoming an issue if we get enough rainfall," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of treasury at Bank of Africa in Nairobi.

"On the power, probably if the dams can seal water, then they can switch on hydropower generation systems so we should see some reprieve there," he said.

Water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices climbed 1.13 percent in September from a month earlier.

Kenya's energy regulator raised the price of petrol earlier this month, citing a weaker shilling, but lowered the prices of both diesel and kerosene.

Kenya's sole power distributor, Kenya Power, also said it would raise the fuel surcharge levied on tariffs next month because it is using fuel-powered generators to plug an energy gap.

The cost of consuming 50 units of electricity rose to 721 shillings in September from 695.5 in August and 657.5 in July, the statistics bureau said.

A weak shilling has been hurting the balance of payments, which means import costs, particularly those that are energy related, are likely to continue increasing. (Additional reporting and editing by David Clarke; Editing by Catherine Evans)