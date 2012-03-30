NAIROBI, March 30 Kenya's year-on-year rate of
inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month in
March to 15.61 percent, the lowest level since July 2011 but
higher than analyst expectations, official data showed on
Friday.
The consumer price index, however, rose 1.34 percent in the
month, reversing a 0.04 percent drop in February and increasing
the likelihood the central bank might opt to keep rates on hold
again at its next meeting in April 4, instead of beginning a
cycle of monetary policy easing.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts
was for inflation to slow to 14.8 percent from 16.69 percent in
February.
"That turn in the month-on-month rate of Kenyan CPI will sit
uncomfortably," Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard
Chartered Bank, said.
"So the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) was correct not to rush
into any interest rate easing. It also supports our view that we
will probably not see any official easing until the early June
MPC meeting, perhaps," Khan said.
Component indexes rose across the consumer price inflation
basket, with the exception of transportation costs which dropped
a modest 0.22 percent.
Food and alcoholic beverages rose 2.44 percent, restaurant
and hotel prices climbed 1.12 percent and housing, water and
energy costs increased 0.82 percent.
"What this shows you, if you look at where we were last
month and this month, it means for most of the components that
make up inflation they are actually slowly rising," Ignatius
Chicha, head of markets at Citibank, said.
"So that would warrant a bit of caution on the part of the
central bank if they look at the numbers month-on-month ... and
decide not to do anything on the central bank rate," he said.
The central bank was widely criticised last year for failing
to act quickly when inflation surged to double digits and the
shilling sank to a record low of 107 against the dollar.
It eventually moved to aggressively raise the key lending
rate from 6.25 percent at the beginning of September to 18
percent in December.
The bank has since kept the rate on hold, citing concern
with the country's balance of payments outlook, particularly
because a rise in global oil price could be a threat to the
stability of the exchange rate, and an inflation risk.
"Our ... view is that the CBK will play things cautiously,
and only start the easing cycle once there is clear evidence of
a sustained down trend in inflation," Khan said.
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge; Writing by
Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Clarke)