NAIROBI, March 30 Kenya's year-on-year rate of inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month in March to 15.61 percent, the lowest level since July 2011 but higher than analyst expectations, official data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, however, rose 1.34 percent in the month, reversing a 0.04 percent drop in February and increasing the likelihood the central bank might opt to keep rates on hold again at its next meeting in April 4, instead of beginning a cycle of monetary policy easing.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts was for inflation to slow to 14.8 percent from 16.69 percent in February.

"That turn in the month-on-month rate of Kenyan CPI will sit uncomfortably," Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered Bank, said.

"So the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) was correct not to rush into any interest rate easing. It also supports our view that we will probably not see any official easing until the early June MPC meeting, perhaps," Khan said.

Component indexes rose across the consumer price inflation basket, with the exception of transportation costs which dropped a modest 0.22 percent.

Food and alcoholic beverages rose 2.44 percent, restaurant and hotel prices climbed 1.12 percent and housing, water and energy costs increased 0.82 percent.

"What this shows you, if you look at where we were last month and this month, it means for most of the components that make up inflation they are actually slowly rising," Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank, said.

"So that would warrant a bit of caution on the part of the central bank if they look at the numbers month-on-month ... and decide not to do anything on the central bank rate," he said.

The central bank was widely criticised last year for failing to act quickly when inflation surged to double digits and the shilling sank to a record low of 107 against the dollar.

It eventually moved to aggressively raise the key lending rate from 6.25 percent at the beginning of September to 18 percent in December.

The bank has since kept the rate on hold, citing concern with the country's balance of payments outlook, particularly because a rise in global oil price could be a threat to the stability of the exchange rate, and an inflation risk.

"Our ... view is that the CBK will play things cautiously, and only start the easing cycle once there is clear evidence of a sustained down trend in inflation," Khan said. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Clarke)