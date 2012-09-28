UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenya's year-on-year inflation fell for the tenth straight month to 5.32 percent in September from 6.09 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Friday.
A Reuters poll had shown the market was expecting the rate to fall to 5.40 percent. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James MAcharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources