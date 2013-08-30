UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Aug 30 Kenya's inflation rate rose to 6.67 percent in the year to August from 6.02 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.
Inflation has roughly remained within the government's preferred medium term range of 5 to 7 percent since August last year. (Reporting by Edmund Blair and Kevin Mwanza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources