NAIROBI Feb 13 Kenya wants to involve
private investors in plugging a gap of over $44 billion in funds
needed to build new ports, roads and railways and to improve
water and electricity supply over the next five to eight years,
a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.
Joseph Kinyua, permanent secretary at the Treasury, said a
bill will go before parliament next month aimed at attracting
private investors through streamlined contracts clarifying the
legal basis for public-private partnerships.
Kenya has invested heavily in roads and power transmission
since President Mwai Kibaki took office in late 2002, but much
of the country is still without sufficient infrastructure.
Businesses complain of inadequate roads to reach markets and
frequent power cuts which slow down economic growth.
Kinyua told a meeting of government departments and private
sector representatives that the Treasury would raise some funds
for these projects from the private sector.
"It is currently estimated that there is a funding gap of
approximately $44 billion that is needed to address the
infrastructure requirements in the next five to eight years," he
said.
"The PPP (Public-Private Partnership) arrangements,
therefore, offer an opportunity for Kenya to attract enhanced
private sector participation in financing, building and
operating infrastructure services and facilities in order to
close this huge funding gap."
Under a development plan - Vision 2030 - the government
forecasts the economy to grow by 10 percent a year by 2030, the
year in which it hopes to become a middle-income country, and it
is banking on improving infrastructure to achieve this.
The government expects the economy to grow by 5 percent or
more in 2012, up from an estimated 4.5 percent last year.
In its 2011/12 (July-June) fiscal budget, the government
said it plans to raise 35.85 billion shillings ($432.7
million)in infrastructure bonds, up from 30.5 billion shillings
the previous year.
The government is also in the process of getting a $600
million two-year syndicated international loan that the
government says will be used for financing infrastructure,
including ongoing road projects and new projects in the
irrigation and energy sectors.
($1 = 82.8500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macahria and
Stephen Nisbet)