NAIROBI, March 25 Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings said on Wednesday pre-tax profit climbed 25 percent in 2014 as its gross written premiums surged.

Jubilee, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Mauritius, said pre-tax profit for the year rose to 3.95 billion shillings ($43 million) from 3.15 billion shillings a year earlier.

The insurer said its gross written premiums jumped 30 percent in 2014 to 30.35 billion shillings. Insurance is seen as a growth area in the economy of Kenya, where only about 8 percent of the population has any form of coverage.

Earnings per share rose 26 percent to 48 shillings.

Jubilee's board of directors recommended a bonus share issue of one for every 10 held and the payment of a final dividend of 7.50 shillings per share, subject to withholding tax, making it a total of 8.50 shillings for the year.

($1 = 91.7000 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 91.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Edmund Blair and Kenneth Maxwell)