NAIROBI, July 23 Two Iranians suspected of
plotting to make bombs for attacks in Kenyan cities denied the
charges against them at the first day of their trial in Nairobi
on Monday.
At least 32 people have been killed in a series of attacks
in the capital, the port city of Mombasa, and the northern town
of Garissa since Kenyan troops invaded Somalia last October to
crush al Shabaab insurgents blamed for a surge in violence and
kidnappings.
Ahmad Mohammed and Sayed Mousavi were charged at the Nairobi
High Court with being in possession of 15 kg (33 pounds) of
explosives, preparing to commit a felony, and intent to commit
grievous harm. They both pleaded not guilty.
Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Officer Kennedy Musyoki told
Judge Paul Biwott the two were arrested in Nairobi last month
while on their way to the airport.
A container had been impounded earlier that day in Mombasa
which had originated from Iraq and was believed to be carrying
explosives.
The two have been freed on a bail of 2 million shillings
($23,800) each and ordered to hand their passports to the court.
They could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if found
guilty.
A few days after their arrest, Kenya said it was cancelling
a deal to import four million tonnes of Iranian crude oil per
year because of international sanctions against Iran.
While the decision had more to do with pressure on Kenya to
back international sanctions imposed on Iran over its disputed
nuclear activity, Nairobi would have suffered embarrassment in
the wake of the arrests had the deal gone through.
($1=84.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Angus MacSwan)