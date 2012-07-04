* Kenya signed Iran oil deal last month
* Iran faces sanctions due to nuclear programme
* Britain welcomes Kenyan U-turn
By Richard Lough and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, July 4 Kenya is cancelling an agreement
to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil per year because
of international sanctions against Iran, its top energy official
said on Wednesday.
The news earlier this week that Kenya would turn to Iran for
up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day surprised Western powers.
Kenya is a key strategic ally in the U.S.-led fight against
militant Islam in east Africa.
The deal, signed last month, came at a time that Western
powers are increasing pressure on Tehran over its disputed
nuclear programme.
"We signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding), but it is
being cancelled," Patrick Nyoike, permanent secretary in the
energy ministry told Reuters.
"There is an embargo on Iranian oil. We don't want to get
involved in the intricacies of international inter-governmental
issues," he said.
Britain, which earlier on Wednesday urged Kenya to
reconsider the move, welcomed the about-turn. Officials said the
UK government was pleased Nairobi was supporting the
international sanctions.
"Concerted pressure by the international community sends a
strong message to Iran that it must take steps to demonstrate
its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes," a Foreign
Office spokesman said.
Many importers of Iranian crude oil have sharply reduced
purchases to earn exemptions from U.S. financial sanctions.
European sanctions, including a ban on imports of Iranian
oil by EU states and measures that make it difficult for other
countries to trade with Iran, came into effect on Sunday.
"A LITTLE FOOLISH"
On Tuesday, Iran's Mehr News Agency had quoted Seyed Mohsen
Ghamsari, executive director for international affairs at the
National Iranian Oil Company, as saying that "despite the
stopping of oil exports to Europe, new contracts have been
signed with other applicant countries".
East Africa's biggest economy imported oil from Iran in the
1970s and 1980s but has not since then.
"One of the new markets for the export of Iran's oil is that
of African countries," Ghamsari was cited as saying.
The U.S. State Department said Washington was aware of the
reports on Kenya's intentions and that the United States in
discussions with all international partners had made clear the
importance of reducing ties with the Central Bank of Iran and
revenue to Iran.
"We are implementing our sanctions fully," the U.S.
statement said.
Under President Mwai Kibaki, Kenya has increasingly turned
to new economic partners, forging close ties with nations
including China and Libya under Muammar Gaddafi's leadership.
The shift in foreign policy stance has sometimes caused
unease among its traditional western allies.
A visit by Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Rahimi to
Kenya in late May paved the way for the deal, which was part of
a drive by the two countries to increase trade ties including
energy.
Aly Khan Satchu, a Nairobi-based independent analyst, said
the agreement appeared hastily reached and that Tehran must have
had "some purchase on the government".
He added, "However, given the recent story about the arrest
of two Iranian 'operatives' in Kenya, this deal to import crude
looks uniquely ill informed and a little foolish."
Kenyan police said they were interrogating two Iranians they
arrested after seizing chemicals they suspected were going to be
used to make explosives.
