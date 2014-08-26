NAIROBI Aug 26 Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings
increased its profit before tax 35 percent to 1.54
billion shillings ($17.4 million) in the first six months of
this year, it said on Tuesday.
The company, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania,
Mauritius and Burundi, attributed the growth from the same
period a year earlier to a 28.5 percent jump in gross premiums
to nearly 13 billion shillings.
Earnings per share increased to 18 shillings from 13.3
shillings in the same period a year earlier, Jubilee said. It
recommended an interim dividend of 1.00 shilling per share,
unchanged from last year.
(1 US dollar = 88.6500 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic and David
Clarke)