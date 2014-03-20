NAIROBI, March 20 Kenyan insurer Jubilee
Holdings posted a 17 percent rise in pretax profit for
last year to 3.15 billion shillings ($36.4 million), it said on
Thursday.
Insurance is seen as a growth area in the east African
nation, with the latest data showing only about 8 percent of the
population has any form of coverage.
The company attributed the jump in earnings to a 16 percent
rise in its gross written premiums to 23.42 billion shillings.
Earnings per share rose by 9 percent to 38 shillings, while
the total dividend for the year increased by 40 percent to 7
shillings per share.
($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan Shillings)
