NAIROBI, March 29 Kenyan insurance group Jubilee Holdings posted a 4.5 percent rise in pretax profit for 2011, helped by its non-equities investments, it said on Thursday, adding it would expand into 12 new African markets by 2014.

The company made 2.14 billion shillings ($25.8 mln) in pretax profit, up from 2.05 billion in 2010, and said its gross premiums rose 39 percent to 15.98 billion.

Jubilee sad it had defied a steep fall in the equities market by increasing holdings of other assets that it did not specify.

"This has proven the validity of our policy to diversify our investments into non-traditional areas," Jubilee Chairman Nizar Juma said in a statement.

Jubilee, the largest insurance company in East Africa by gross premiums, has businesses in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Mauritius. It plans to start operations in 12 new markets in Africa by 2014.

Insurance is seen as a growing market in east Africa, where less than 2 percent of the nearly 100 million population have any form of insurance.

Jubilee's earning per share rose to 33.10 shillings from 32.25 in 2010, it said.

The firm said it would increase its dividend 110 percent to 5.50 shillings per share and said it would pay a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1 for every 10 held, for a third straight year.

Its profit from underwriting increased to 540 million shillings from 523 million the previous year. ($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes)