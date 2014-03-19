NAIROBI, March 19 Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi Ltd said its pretax profits halved in 2013, hurt by a steep decline in the turnover of its avocado and tea divisions.

Kakuzi, which also produces pineapples, posted a full-year pretax profit of 239 million shillings ($2.8 million) in 2013, down 50 percent from 479 million shillings in 2012.

"The major impact on profits arises from our avocado and tea operations, both of which are significantly down on turnover and profit compared with 2012," the company said in a statement, providing no further details.

In November, the grower warned that 2013 earnings would be down by at least 25 percent due to falling prices for tea and lower production of avocados. <ID:nL5N0JC126.

Kenyan tea growers last year said tea prices at auction had hit a seven-year low at the end of September, down 30 percent on the same period a year before.

Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea, and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner in east Africa's largest economy, alongside horticulture and tourism. ($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jane Baird)