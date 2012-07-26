* Both post double-digit profit growth in H1
* Falling interest rates to boost H2's performance
* Non-performing loans seen as main risk
By Duncan Miriri and Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, July 26 Kenya's biggest bank by assets,
KCB, and its largest bank by depositors, Equity
, expect to increase earnings in the second half of the
year as lending picks up due to falling interest rates, the
banks said on Thursday.
Lenders in east Africa's largest economy faced a tough first
half due to high interest rates, which crimped growth in loan
books and increased non-performing loans, after policymakers
adopted a tightening monetary stance in the final quarter of
last year.
Despite the high lending rates, KCB posted a 48 percent leap
in its first half 2012 pretax profit to 8.5 billion shillings
($100.77 million), while Equity recorded a growth of 29 percent
to 7.62 billion shillings, thanks to growth in net interest
income.
The chief executives of both banks said they were optimistic
that earnings for the second half of the year would be higher.
Martin Oduor-Otieno, CEO of KCB cited growth in the bank's
five subsidiaries in neighbouring countries and a falling
cost-to-income ratio while James Mwangi, the CEO of Equity,
pointed to improving economic fundamentals in Kenya.
Year-on-year inflation has fallen more than 900 basis points
since last December, while the shilling has stabilised against
the dollar this year, prompting policymakers to embark on an
easing cycle earlier this month.
DEFAULTS A RISK
Analysts said the banks had performed impressively in the
first six months of this year, given the tough economic
environment.
"Loan growth was much slower than last year but what is
encouraging is that non performing loans (NPLs) are still within
control despite the higher interest rates," said Judd Murigi, a
research analyst at African Alliance.
"The outlook is pretty good with more aggressive loan
growth. NPLs remain a risk because of the loan factor but we
will see good loan and deposit growth due to declining interest
rates."
Equity said its ratio of non performing loans to its total
loans had crept up to 3.2 percent during the period from 2.8
percent last year, causing it to raise its NPL coverage to 73
percent from 52 percent.
"During hard times, you need to have the capacity, the
resilience to deal with any challenges that may arise," Mwangi
said.
On the other hand, KCB's chief executive Oduor-Otieno said
there was a possibility of increased defaults by borrowers who
took loans when interest rates were high.
Average base rates for commercial banks peaked at about 25
percent in the first six months of this year, although they have
since fallen to around 23 percent.
"To try and cushion ourselves against any deterioration in
the performance of the loan book, we have taken up more
provision in this half of the year," said Oduor-Otieno.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Equity increased its net interest income by 55 percent to
11.28 billion shillings in the first half, while KCB raised its
net interest income by just over a third to 14.31 billion
shillings.
One analyst said he expected KCB's share price to rise when
the market reopens on Friday, thanks to the robust earnings
growth.
"We already saw demand on the share before the results, and
I think demand, from across the board, will be pent up
tomorrow," said Vimal Parmar, head of research at Kestrel
Capital.
The shares closed at 24.25 shillings, unchanged from
Wednesday's close and up 44 percent in the year to date.
Shares in Equity are some of the most frequently traded on
the Nairobi bourse mainly due bets by investors that its focus
on the low segment of the market, which is a large portion of
the population, will continue to pay dividends.
($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Rosalind Russell)