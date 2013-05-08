NAIROBI May 8 Kenya's KCB bank group posted a pretax profit of 4.3 billion shillings ($51.27 million), 26 percent higher than the same period last year, it said on Wednesday.

Net interest income grew 6 percent to 7.4 billion shillings while the share of profit from subsidiaries in the region jumped 51 percent to 0.6 billion shillings, KCB said in a statement.

($1 = 83.8750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)