Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
NAIROBI May 8 Kenya's KCB bank group posted a pretax profit of 4.3 billion shillings ($51.27 million), 26 percent higher than the same period last year, it said on Wednesday.
Net interest income grew 6 percent to 7.4 billion shillings while the share of profit from subsidiaries in the region jumped 51 percent to 0.6 billion shillings, KCB said in a statement.
($1 = 83.8750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.