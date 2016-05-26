BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
NAIROBI May 26 Kenya's KCB Group,, the country's biggest bank by asset, said on Thursday first-quarter 2016 pretax profit rose 6 percent to 6.6 billion shillings ($66 million), helped by higher interest income.
The bank's net loans and advances to customers rose to 345.94 billion shillings, from 297.03 billion shillings a year earlier. That led to a 24 percent rise in net interest income to 11.45 billion shillings. ($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago