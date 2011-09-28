* High inflation rate and weak shilling a concern

* Sees demand shifting to low cost housing units

* Considering raising interest rates

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenya's biggest mortgage lender Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) sees housing demand continuing to outstrip supply even as the rising cost of construction materials shifts demand towards affordable housing.

Prices of cement and other materials have risen sharply on the back of weakness in Kenya's shilling , down nearly 28 percent against the dollar this year, while the rate of inflation rose to 16.67 percent in August, undermining Kenya's growth outlook.

KCB's Director of Mortgage Business Joram Kiarie also said the bank was considering raising its mortgage rates, already in double digits, to bring them into line with inflation.

"(The) cost of construction materials has gone up considerably, especially imported material, and this is likely to lead to increased housing cost per unit," Kiarie told reporters.

"We will see people adjust to affordable lower-cost income houses. But the demand for housing in Kenya is still exponential and cannot be fulfilled by the current supply."

Kenya, the region's biggest economy, builds about 35,000 new housing units a year but has an annual shortfall of about 150,000 units, according to official statistics.

Returns from real estate investment in Kenya, which outpaced those from investments in stocks and fixed-income securities over the last decade, are seen slowing this year.

Kiarie said the mortgage lender, which also has branches in Uganda and Rwanda, was contemplating raising its rates of interest in tandem with the consumer price index.

"We are watching the market to see how dynamics change. For now our rates are still in the range of 14 to 15 percent," said Kiarie.

KCB controls up to 30 percent of the mortgage market in Kenya.

Speaking alongside Kiarie, Bosco Paint Managing Director Kamlesh Shah said he expected the recent spike in the shilling above 100 per dollar to ease in the coming weeks.

"The current exchange rate is causing a lot of concern in the industry," said Shah.

Kenya's second-biggest mortgage financier said on Tuesday prices of construction material had risen by some 40 percent due to inflation and a weakening currency. (Editing by David Holmes)