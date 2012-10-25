* 9-mo pretax up 43 pct to 13 bln shillings

* Net interest income up 31 pct

* CEO says outlook for full year remains positive (Adds details, analysts)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Oct 25 Rising interest income buoyed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), the country's largest bank by assets, which posted a 43 percent jump in earnings in the first nine-months of the year.

The bank, which said it was optimistic for strong full-year results, said growth in its loan book and depositors, together with a more favorable economic outlook in the region, helped spur pretax profit to 13 billion shillings ($152.6 million) in the period through September.

However, analysts were cautious of a modest quarter-on-quarter growth in loans and advances to customers, which rose by 3.4 percent to 208.99 billion shillings in the third quarter.

"(KCB's) risk appetite was conservative at a time when interest rates were high," said Francis Mwangi at Standard Investment Bank. "I'm hoping they will increase their lending with the decline in interest rates in quarter four."

Kenya's central bank has cut its benchmark rate twice since July by a total of 500 basis points to 13 percent, having raised the rate to 18 percent last year to fight double-digit inflation and stabilise the shilling.

Lending rates by commercial banks have dropped to about 19 percent, from as high as 30 percent earlier in the year, easing the cost of funding for borrowers.

Total interest income surged 65 percent to 31.37 billion shillings, while total operating expenses rose 13.4 percent to 20.17 billion.

"Our strong capital position gives us capacity to continue to market for new business. The outlook for full year performance remains positive," Martin Oduor-Otieno, chief executive officer, said in the statement.

The bank released its results after the Nairobi Securities Exchange had closed trading for the day, but equity analysts expected the company's stock to rise when trade resumes on Friday.

"We had expected they would be good, but this is spectacular," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank. "We expect a price jump when the market opens tomorrow."

The bank's shares closed at 29.50 shillings.

KCB's stock is among the top performers on the Nairobi bourse so far this year, gaining 75.1 percent and outpacing Nairobi's benchmark index which is up 27.8 percent. ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Richard Lough and David Holmes)